Emergency responders tend to a woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning on Highway 17 just west of Dogs Bluff.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

One person was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 17 north of Dog's Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Breanna Schovanec, 22, of Bucyrus, was driving southbound in a 1995 Ford Explorer that traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

She was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. 

The Houston Rural Fire Department rescue squad responded after their was a report of entrapment.

The vehicle was totaled.

