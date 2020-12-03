One person was injured Thursday in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 17 north of Dog's Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Breanna Schovanec, 22, of Bucyrus, was driving southbound in a 1995 Ford Explorer that traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
She was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
The Houston Rural Fire Department rescue squad responded after their was a report of entrapment.
The vehicle was totaled.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a single-vehicle injury accident Thursday morning on Highway 17 just west of Dogs Bluff.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston Rural Fire Department personnel tend to a woman who was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Dogs Bluff.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Personnel with the Texas County Sheriff's Department and Houston Rural Fire Department direct traffic at the scene of a single-vehicle injury accident late Thursday morning on Highway 17 just west of Dogs Bluff.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
