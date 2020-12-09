With operating expenses rising and payment of annual dues decreasing, the Houston Rural Fire Department is reaching out for sustainable help.
Petitions are currently circulating to collect enough signatures from residents within the department’s boundaries to have the April election ballot include the creation of a tax-based fire district. Houston Rural Chief Don Gaston said the basic idea is to have everyone who lives within the department’s area to share the cost, rather than an ever-shrinking percentage of people who choose to pay their annual dues carrying the whole load.
Gaston said only about a third of the people within the area pay dues these days.
“A good portion of our members will pay less on this fire district deal than they do in dues,” he said. “Some people will pay a bit more, but it gets everybody paying.”
Gaston said the amount constituents would pay would be equal to 30 cents to every $100 of assessed property value, and the amount due would appear on annual tax statements.
“The key is we’ll survive,” Gaston said. “But if stuff wears out or we have a major breakdown, we don’t have enough money to replace things the way it is now. We have two brush trucks that are worn out and have something wrong every time we go out.
“This would give us enough money to operate and improve our system and protect the people better.”
A hundred legitimate, qualifying signatures are required, but Gaston said 150-200 will be sought since some will inevitably be culled by authorities. He said Houston Rural representatives will likely soon begin a canvassing campaign.
Should the measure end up on the ballot, a simple majority will be required for it to pass. Should it be approved, the Houston Rural FD would subsequently become eligible for various forms of grant funding that are not available to volunteer departments that rely on dues.
“That might not be fair, but that’s just the way the system is,” Gaston said. “But there’s money out there that we can’t get, and it would be a big help if we could.”
For more information or to arrange signing a petition, call Gaston at 417-217-1747.
“It’s all about being able to help and protect the people in our area,” Gaston said, “and we’re not going to be able to do that if we don’t come up with something like this.”
