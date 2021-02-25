CHARGES

A Houston resident was arrested Thursday, Feb. 25, on several offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A wanted Houston resident was arrested Thursday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Christy L. Cobble, 37, was wanted on felony warrants of second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.

Cobble is held without bond at the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.

