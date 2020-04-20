The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Donna M. Garcia, 38, of 17761 Highway B in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended and no insurance on April 18.
•Michael W. Wehling, 37, of 9595 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 4:40 a.m. April 9.
An officer made the stop after observing a red Dodge van slow down to about 5 miles per hour, travel on the shoulder of the highway and then make an abrupt right turn into a ditch. The officer reported then seeing the van travel through the ditch, go across another ditch and then travel though a grassy area behind an undeveloped business.
The officer then stopped the van in the parking lot of another nearby business. After making contact with the driver, Wehling, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.
Wehling was taken to the Texas County Jail, fingerprinted and released to a family member.
•Donald A. Newell, 30, of 506 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was arrested April 19 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for stealing.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Newell walking on Grand Avenue at about 8:10 p.m. He was taken to the Texas County Jail where he was unable to post $25,000 bond.
•A 66-year-old Houston man reported on April 14 that a 31-year-old man had swiped $170 from his wallet at his Cedar Street residence.
An investigation officer made contact with the suspect and he said he didn’t steal the cash and knew nothing about the matter.
•Nathan J. Neal, 47, of 12062 Highway 32 at Roby, was arrested on April 10 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for resisting arrest by fleeing.
An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after making contact with Neal in the Walmart parking lot. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $150,000.
•Hazel M. Green, 58, of 903 Parkway Drive, Apt. 303, in Cabool, was arrested April 2 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
An officer made the arrest at the private probation and parole office after being advised Green was there. She was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.
