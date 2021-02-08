The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Mary E. Wiseman, 73, of 8338 Emery Road at Bucyrus, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Holder Drive at about noon Feb. 5.
•Corey C. Theriot Jr., 25, of 13285 German Road at Bucyrus, was cited for failure to stop at a posted stop sign on Jan. 31.
•Chelsea R. Huckabee, 24, of 110 N. Friend St., Apt. 12, in Licking, was issued a citation for displaying the plates of another vehicle on Jan. 29.
