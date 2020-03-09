The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Billy J. Hayes Jr., 29, of 223 Chestnut Terrace, No. 223, in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway after a traffic stop on Oak Hill Drive at about 11:15 p.m. March 4.
An officer made the stop after observing a silver Toyota sedan moving erratically. After making contact with the driver – Hayes – the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.
Hayes was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 6-hour hold period.
•Joshua D. Carmen, 44, of 1161 Covey Road at Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and no insurance after a traffic stop on March 1.
•Andrew L. O’Daniel, 29, of 126200 Highway U at Cabool, was cited for driving with a suspended license on March 4.
•Paxton M. Cox, 23, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on March 1.
