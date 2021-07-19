The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•William R. Hawkins, 64, of 615 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing on July 6.

An officer wrote the ticket after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at an Ozark Terrace residence and observing Hawkins there. He had been banned from all Houston Housing Authority property after an earlier incident.

•Shelia M. Lentz, 50, of 777 W. Highway 17, Apt. 2, in Houston, was cited for fourth-degree assault on July 6.

A 50-year-old man came to the police station at about 7 a.m. and reported that Lentz had punched him in the right side of his face while he was driving and she was in the passenger’s seat. An officer observed marks on the man’s face consistent with being punched.

The officer made contact with Lentz at about 8:20 a.m. and she reportedly admitted to the assault.

•Rachel J. Vasek, 25, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was cited on July 7 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Eric M. Metcalf, 32, of 15280 Highway RA in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10:10 p.m. June 30.

An officer made the stop after observing a blue 1995 Chevrolet pickup traveling at a high rate of speed and not maintaining its lane. After initiating a traffic stop and making contact with the driver, the officer smelled alcohol and a breath test and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Metcalf was taken to the Texas County Jail, fingerprinted and released to a sober driver.

