The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Douglas A. Cross, 46, of 16819 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving with a revoked license and disobeying an electric signal after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 10. An officer made the stop after observing a tan Dodge Neon proceed through a red light without stopping at U.S. 63 and Holder Drive.
•An officer was dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 16 regarding a report of a possible assault at a Briarwood Street residence.
A security services company had reported that a panic alarm had been activated and a person had reported not being able to breathe and being pushed by another person. The officer made contact with a man and woman there, both 30, who were in the front yard arguing. Both denied contacting law enforcement and stated no physical altercation was taking place. The officer observed abrasions under the woman’s eyelids, but she said it was from having her eyebrows waxed.
The officer advised them of the 12-hour rule.
•Marc P. Lukomski, 71, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on Oct. 1. He had been banned from all Walmart proper-ties in September 2019.
•Christopher J. Fortune, 21, of 301 Park Street, Apt. 1, in Willow Springs, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 12.
•Benjamin T. Hickox Jr., 32, of 8227 Fisher Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, driving while suspended and disturbing the public peace after an incident on Oct. 15.
An officer responded at about 8 p.m. to a report of a drunk man driving his vehicle into a tree several times at an East South Oak Crest residence. Due to the behavior, Hickox was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital and placed on a 96-hour hold.
A 35-year-old woman at the residence told an officer she had felt as if her life was endanger while the incident was in progress.
