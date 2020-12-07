The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Michael T. Lee, 25, of 902 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop ay First Street and Ozark Street at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
An officer made the stop after observing a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. After making contact with the driver, Lee, the officer noticed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted. Lee was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Gabrie J. Midkiff, 24, of 124 N. Friend St. in Licking, was cited on Nov. 30 for driving with a suspended license.
•Brenda L. Ross, 57, of 1086 N. Industrial Dr. In Houston, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
•Laura C. Rippinger, 35, of 1133 Charles St. in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing a dog to run at large on Nov. 27.
Rippinger was cited after a woman reported that a husky ran into her Broadway Street residence when she opened the door at about 11 p.m.
The woman told an investigating officer she had never seen the dog before. It was taken to the city pound and was picked up later by Rippinger.
•William R. Hawkins, 63, of 617 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large on Nov. 20.
Hawkins was cited after two dogs were reported running around in the Corner Express Shell station parking lot at about 11:30 p.m.
An investigating officer was able to get the dogs into his patrol car and they were taken to the city pound.
•Petra M.A. Pena, 23, of 818 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 24.
