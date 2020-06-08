The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Kimberly S. Luck, 40, of 303 Broadway St. in Houston, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana on June 5.
An officer cited Luck after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at her residence at about 4:40 p.m. and detecting a strong odor of marijuana. A computer check revealed Luck had an active City of West Plains warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jared L. King, 43, of 502 S. First St. in Houston, was cited for failure to obey after an incident June 6.
•Melissa M. Edgerton, 36, of 8297 Kelly St. in Raymondville, was cited May 21 for disobeying an electrical traffic signal.
•Coren E. Buescher, 19, of 108 W. Cedar St. in Houston, and Candice N. Walker, 28, of 111 Sugar Maple Drive in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree assault after an incident on May 26. Buescher was also cited for careless and imprudent driving.
•On May 16, an officer investigated a report of four storage units being broken into at a U.S. 63 storage facility.
Surveillance video reportedly showed two men in a pickup entering the property at about 3:30 a.m. and carrying multiple items out of each unit and placing them in the truck’s bed. Investigation is ongoing.
