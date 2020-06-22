The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•John R. Stiles Jr., 46, of 210 Cedar St., Apt. 2, in Licking, was issued a citation for driving while license revoked on June 13.
•Sara E. Michael, 48, of 303 Skyview Terrace in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop on Spruce Street at about 11:15 p.m. June 13.
An officer made the stop after observing a white Lincoln Towne car traveling in the wrong lane on Airport Road and then on Spruce Street. After making contact with the driver, Michael, the officer noticed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.
She was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Jordan S. Clinton, 30, of 216 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended and no insurance on June 17.
An officer who knew Clinton’s license was suspended wrote the tickets after observing him driving a red Dodge pickup on Highway 17 at about 11 p.m.
The officer advised Clinton to contact a valid driver to pick him up.
•An officer was dispatched at about 5:40 p.m. June 7 regarding a report of a burglary at a Mill Street residence.
A 20-year-old woman who lives there told the officer she had been gone for about a week and found the front door to her residence open when she returned. She said she and her roommate were both missing some clothing.
•David G. Dodson, 38, of 5551 Hawkeye Road at Houston, was arrested June 18 for having an active Texas County warrant for stealing.
An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Dodson at about 9:30 p.m. at Casey’s General Store on U.S. 63. He was taken to the Texas County Jail, where he was unable to post $500 bond.
•Virginia M. King, 46, and Jared L. King, 43, both of 502 S. First St. in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident at their residence just before noon on June 2.
Virginia King was also cited for driving while suspended on June 1.
•Noah T. Wilkins, 19, of Greenfield, was cited for careless and imprudent driving after an officer observed a blue Dodge pickup doing “donuts” in the Walmart parking lot at about 9:45 p.m. May 30.
•Justin P. Christopher, 26, of 18165 Corman Drive at Licking, was issued citations for operating a motorcycle when not qualified and failure to register a motor vehicle on May 25.
An officer wrote the tickets after observing a blue Honda motorcycle with no operational taillight traveling on Oak Hill Drive at about 10:50 p.m. and initiating a traffic stop.
