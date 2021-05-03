The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Levi J. Gallagher, 41, of 310 Skyview Terrace in Houston, was issued citations for improper lane use, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Remington Circle at about 5:25 p.m. April 28.
An officer made the stop after observing a black Kia Sportage having difficulty maintaining its lane.
•Brandy J. Sciotto, 34, of 110 S. Grand Ave. in Houston, was cited on April 28 for driving with a suspended license.
•Wyatt D. Deckard, 23, of 1360 E. Atlantic St. in Springfield, was issued citations on May 2 for driving while revoked and no license plates after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Grand Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. May 2.
•Billy J. Hayes Jr., 30, of 223 Chestnut Terrace in Houston, was arrested April 29 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – serious physical injury and leaving the scene of an accident – serious injury, along with a misdemeanor driving while revoked charge.
An officer made the arrest at Hayes’ residence and took him to the Texas County Jail, where he was held without bond.
•Geoffrey A. Crane, 23, of 234 Old Salem Road at Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on April 10.
•Edward W. Hayes II, 39, of 514 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was cited for property damage on April 24.
An officer responded at about 3:20 a.m. April 24 after a woman reported that her neighbor – Hayes – had punched and broken a window at her house and that Hayes was shining a flashlight through the broken window and yelling at her.
