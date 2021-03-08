The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Julie L. Troloinger, 50, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was cited on March 6 for driving without a valid license.
•Andrew J. Smith, 33, of 9150 Splitlimb Road at Rayomndville, was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license on Feb. 20.
•An officer was dispatched Feb. 11 regarding a report of theft at Millstone Market on South U.S. 63.
The store’s owner told the officer that security video from Jan. 30 showed two women and a man come into the store, and that one of the women gave three items to a man who then left without paying for them
The man was identified at a Cabool resident who is on probation. Contact with him was to be made.
•Joseph D. Pulliam, 57, of 309 E. Valley St. at Willow Springs, was cited for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 25.
