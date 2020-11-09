The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Robert T. Trentham, 60, of 18408 Highway P at Licking, was issued a citation for illegal burning on Oct. 26.
An officer was dispatched to a Second Street location regarding a report of a fire close to a residence. Upon arrival, the officer observed two small fires in the yard of a new apartment complex. The officer then observed Trentham throw wire and other trash onto one of the fires and noticed that the fires both consisted of construction materials being burned.
The officer spoke with Trentham and he said he was aware of the offense due to being warned previously.
•An officer was dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 30 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Cedar Street apartment.
Upon arrival, the officer heard yelling coming from inside the residence. Contact was made with a 27-year-old man who had a bruise on his forehead and a 28-year-old woman who had a bruised right eye. Both people reportedly told the officer they had hit themselves and that nothing physical occurred
They refused to answer questions and were advised of the 12-hour rule.
•A 37-year-old man reported on Oct. 30 that his daughter’s black and pink Mongoose bicycle valued at $100 had been stolen from their Skyview Terrace residence.
The man told the officer a neighbor kid might have swiped the bike, but the officer was unable to find it during a search of the area.
•Marc P. Lukomski, 71, of 16681 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was arrested Oct. 26 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
An officer made the arrest at the private probation and parole office after being advised Lukomski was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
