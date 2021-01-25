The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Matthew G. Baker, 30, of 8185 Larkspur in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a posted stop sign after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9:35 p.m. Jan. 15.
An officer made the stop after observing a Chevrolet pickup fail to stop at three intersections. After making contact with the driver, Baker, the officer smelled alcohol and a field breath test was conducted, because snow was falling and the weather wasn’t conducive to filed sobriety tests. Baker was taken to the Texas County Jail where another breath test was administered.
•Corey A. Tharp, 39, of 205 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly switching price tags on several items and fraudulently scanning them at a self-check station at Walmart on Jan. 16 and 17.
•Susan I. Gould, 36, of 5944 Rocky Brach Road in Houston, was cited for driving with a suspended license on Jan. 2.
•Julie A. Colvard, 11538 Cooper Drive in Licking, was cited for driving with a revoked license on Jan. 16.
