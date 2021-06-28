The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Shayleen McNutt, 36, of 1117 Hawthorn in Houston, was issued a citation on June 8 for allowing an animal to run at large.
•Caitlyn R. Ryan, 28, of 19596 McColgin Road at Raymondville, was cited for driving without a valid license on June 18.
•Betty Giller, 45, of 12494 Ketchum Drive at Licking, was issued citations on June 18 for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9:30 p.m. June 18.
•Christine Shurden, 93, of 5826 Highway 17 at Yukon, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 p.m. June 14.
