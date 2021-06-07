The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Marcial Villegas, 34, of 784785 Summit Trail at Raymondville, was issued citations for driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Highway B at about 7:20 a.m. May 28.
•Rachel J. Vasek, 24, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was cited on June 3 for allowing an animal to run at large.
•Jason Pittman, 47, of 5944 Rocky Branch Road at Houston, was cited on May 28 for driving with a suspended license.
•Bryan D. Brill, 26, of 712 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a license and no insurance after a traffic stop at Grand Avenue and Walnut Street at about 2:45 a.m. June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.