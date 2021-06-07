The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Marcial Villegas, 34, of 784785 Summit Trail at Raymondville, was issued citations for driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Highway B at about 7:20 a.m. May 28.

•Rachel J. Vasek, 24, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was cited on June 3 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Jason Pittman, 47, of 5944 Rocky Branch Road at Houston, was cited on May 28 for driving with a suspended license.

•Bryan D. Brill, 26, of 712 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a license and no insurance after a traffic stop at Grand Avenue and Walnut Street at about 2:45 a.m. June 1.

