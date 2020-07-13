The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Amanda M. Layton, 39, of 233 Maple Lane in Licking, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after entering Walmart on April 28. She had been banned from all Walmart locations after an incident in October 2018.

•Christine L. Croff, 31, of 8877 Highway E in Houston, was issued citations for driving with an expired license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on Third Street on July 6.

An officer who knew Croff’s license was expired made the stop after observing her driving a blue 1997 Chevrolet sedan.

•Michael A. Hebert, 42, of 17856 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested June 9 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony driving who revoked charge and misdemeanor charges of stealing, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle owned by someone else.

CRIME WATCH

Houston police concluded some investigations.

An officer made the arrest at Forbes Pharmacy in downtown Houston. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments