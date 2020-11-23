The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Brenda D. Ramsey, 51, of 403 N. Grand Ave, No. 2, in Houston, was issued citations for driving with an expired license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on Nov. 11.

•David E. Early, 23, of 403 N. Grand Ave., No. 1, in Houston, was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident involving a woman on Nov. 13.

•Joshua K. Harris, 39, of 110 N. Friend St., Apt. 12, in Licking, was issued citations on Nov. 6 for driving with a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle.

•Katherine D. Pursifull, 41, of 266 Orchard St. at Raymondville, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 11.

