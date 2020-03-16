The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Bobbie M. Crawford, 38, and Andrew Villarreal, 48, both of 211 S. Grand Ave., No. 106, in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident at their residence on March 9.
•Daniel R. Lasart, 44, and Amy L. Tillery, 47, both of 593 County Road 3530 at Mountain View, were each issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 6.
•An officer was dispatched to Hardee’s Restaurant on March 4 regarding a report of property damage.
An employee there showed the officer that the drive-through speaker box had been knocked over and electrical conduit running from it had been pulled from the building. Damage is estimated at $1,000. Investigation continues.
•Nathan J. Neal, 47, of 12062 Highway 32 at Roby, was arrested March 9 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
An officer made the arrest while investigating a complaint that Neal was trespassing at a Highway 17 apartment. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•Ashley M. Clark, 33, of 13500 Piney Drive at Bucyrus, was arrested March 12 for having active Texas County felony and misdemeanor warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
An officer made the arrest at the private probation and parole office in Houston after being advised Clark was there. She was taken to jail and held without bond on the capias warrant.
•Mathew P. Gibby, 28, of 15192 Boiling Springs Road at Licking, was cited for driving without a valid license on March 3.
•John J. Carter III, 30, of 112 E. Spruce St. in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license on March 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.