The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Brian K. Wagner, 43, of Fisher Drive in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on May 21.
•Renee S. Phillips, 58, of 506 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation on May 20 for allowing an animal to run at large.
•Victoria A. Davis, 64, of 308 W. Mill St. in Houston, was cited on May 15 for allowing an animal to run at large.
An officer ticketed Davis after large black dog allegedly bit a mail carrier on the little finger of her right hand.
•Victoria D.M. Williams, 30, of 8385 Mineral Drive in Houston, was cited for first-degree trespassing on May 20.
Williams was ticketed after entering Walmart after being banned from all Walmart properties in December 2019.
•Shane Johnson, 23, of 606 S. Elm St. in Mountain Grove, and McKala M. Sprague, 18, of 2703 Mayfield Drive at Mountain Grove, were each issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly eating steak dinners at Miller’s Grill on May 2 and leaving without paying for their meals.
A server told an investigating officer the pair left a tip but didn’t pay for their food.
•Austin M. Sawyer, 19, of 411 N. Second St. in Houston, was arrested May 21 for having five active Christian County warrants (including three felony charges) and one City of Houston warrant.
An officer made the arrest while investigating a report of harassment at Sawyer’s residence. A computer check revealed the warrants.
Sawyer was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Joshua W. Young, 38, of West Plains, was arrested May 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
An officer made the arrest at a probation and parole office in Houston after being advised Young was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.
