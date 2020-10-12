The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Brian K. Rowland, 42, of Eminence, was cited for displaying plates of another after a traffic stop on Oct. 6 at Thomasville Road and Holder Drive.
•Noah J. Siedsma, 24, of 612 Oak St. in Houston, was cited for allowing an animal to run at large on Oct. 2.
•Justin S. Piatt, 38, of West Plains, was issued a citation for driving while revoked after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Sept. 25.
•On Sept. 28, an officer investigated a report of a BMS-style bicycle (valued at $100) stolen from the back yard of a King Street residence.
A 32-year-old woman there told the officer her son normally rides the bike to school, but when he went to get it that morning it was gone. Investigation is ongoing.
