The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Christopher Brown, 25, of 215 Oak St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle with no operable head lamps and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at First Street and Oak Street at about 11:30 pm. July 31.
An officer made the stop after observing a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am traveling with no illuminated headlights.
•Jasmine N. Atkinson, 25, of 11871 S. U.S. 63 at Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, failure to obey and resisting arrest after a traffic stop on Sugar Maple Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Alisha R. Cook, 39, of 821 Dooley St. in Houston, was issued citations for trespassing, peace disturbance and resisting arrest after an incident at a Dooley Street residence at about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 8.
•Drew A. Gregory, 20, of 205 Maple Crest St. at Licking, was cited for driving without a valid license on Aug. 2.
•Joseph L. Satterfield, 41, of 212 N. Main St. at Licking, was issued citations for failure to yield right of way and no seat belt after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
•John R. Tutor, 36, of 8020 Illinois Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving while revoked and failure to place child in a restraint device after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive at about 4 p.m. July 26.
•Kristina M. Shelton, 42, of 8140 Emery Road at Bucyrus, was issued citations fro driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Hamrick Street at about 11:40 p.m. July 7.
•Leigh Ann McGaughey, 22, of 6177 Highway 137 at Yukon, was issued citations for operating a motor vehicle with an expired driver’s license, failure to properly signal a turn and no insurance after a traffic stop on Highway B at about 2:10 a.m. July 12.
•Drew A. Gregory, 27, of 205 Maple Crest St., No. 56, in Licking, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10 p.m. July 12.
•Melinda L. McClain, 49, of 15297 Berry Road at Cabool, was issued citations for driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street at about 12:50 a.m. July 19.
