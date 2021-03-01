The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Brandy J. Sciotto, 34, of 110 S. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation for disturbance of private peace on Feb. 18.
An officer was dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. after a neighbor complained about yelling coming from next door. The neighbor told the officer she had an ongoing issue with Sciotto and that she usually would begin yelling at about 11 p.m. and stop at about 4 a.m.
The woman told the officer she was concerned this time because Sciotto had been yelling “get off of me.” The officer looked, but didn’t see anyone else at the location.
•Taylor A. Zehm, 20, of 517 Florence Street in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 8.
