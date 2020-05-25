The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•John T. Baker, 33, of 905 Hiett St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and no insurance after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Highway 17 east at about 7:20 p.m. May 15.
•William R. Hawkins, 62, of 617 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on May 13.
•David M. Klotz, 52, of 110 N. Grand Ave., Apt. B, in Houston, was issued a citation for private peace disturbance after an investigation on May 10.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. after a woman requested a well-being check on her 61-year-old brother. After investigation, officers determined Klotz had been involved in a dispute with the man over money and had texted him.
Klotz also acted in a belligerent manner toward officers, and after he was taken to jail he spoke aggressively at jailers and wouldn’t obey commands, according to a police report.
•Kolton C. Morgan, 23, of 14898 Sand Hollow Road at Bucyrus, was cited for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on May 7. He had been banned from all Walmart properties after an incident in June 2015.
•Chelsye A. Scantlin, 30, of 1123 Ozark St. in Houston, was cited for following too closely after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and First Street at about 12:45 p.m. May 13.
