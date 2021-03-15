The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Marian E. Hawkins, 77, of Edgar Springs, was cited for driving with an expired license on March 5.

Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 34, of 407 Second St. in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license on March 8.

•Ricky E. Flowers, of Branson, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 27.

•Reanna K. Simpson, 22, of 300 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued citations on March 8 for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving without a valid license.

•Laraea D. Moncrief, 31, of 114 Martin St. in Licking, was issued a citation on March 3 for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 24.

•Tyler T. Shea, 24, of 7306 Brown Hill Road in Houston, was issued a citation on March 3 for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 13.

