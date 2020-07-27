The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Melinda L. McClain, 49, of 15297 Berry Road at Cabool, was issued citations for driving while revoked, failure to properly signal a turn, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 12:50 a.m. July 19.
An officer made the stop after observing a 2002 Toyota Camry fail to signal when turning from Walnut Street onto U.S. 63. During the process, a glass smoking device was found in McClain’s possession.
She was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•At about 10:50 p.m. July 8, an officer responded to a report of a possible underage drinking party at a Thomasville Road apartment complex.
After an investigation, three people were issued citations for minor in possession of alcohol: Landon T. Holland, 19, of 9950 Highway 17 at Success, James L. McBride, 18, of 424 E. Morton Road in Springfield and Wynter Creson, 18, of 3390 E. Haile St. in Brookline Station.
A report was also sent to the county juvenile office with regard to a 16-year-old girl who was present.
