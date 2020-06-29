The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Erica L. Overton, 24, of 114 Acorn Lane in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way after a two-vehicle accident at Oak Hill Drive and Acorn Lane at about 7:45 a.m. June 23.
•A 65-year-old woman reported on June 23 that she had loaned her cell phone to a 42-year-old man the previous day and he hadn’t returned it.
The woman told an investigating officer she didn’t know the brand nam, but it was “a black old flip phone.” The officer searched the area for the man but didn’t find him.
Later the same day, the officer returned to the woman’s house and asked if the man had returned the phone. She stated she asked him about it, but he didn’t answer.
The officer then observed a black flip phone plugged into a charger near a TV, and asked the woman if that was hers. She said it was and that she had seen the man “messing with something there,” but she didn’t know what he was doing.
The woman told the officer she no longer wished to press charges.
