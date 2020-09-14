The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Joshua R. Bower, 41, of 12056 Greenwood Road at Cabool, was issued a citations for driving without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
An officer made the stop after observing a black Scion sedan bearing truck license plates. Bower didn’t have a Missouri driver’s license and his California license was suspended.
•Christopher T. Brown, 26, of 215 Oak St. in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on Dogwood Road at about 8:10 p.m. Sept. 4.
An officer who was aware Brown didn’t have a license made the stop after observing Brown driving a black Nissan Altima on U.S. 63.
•David A. Watson, 34, of 5762 Dewitt Drive at Hartshorn, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Highway B at about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 2.
•An officer was dispatched at about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 24 regarding a report of a burglary at a Hiett Street residence.
A 30-year-old woman there told the officer she had left at about 2 p.m. and when she returned she noticed numerous items missing. The officer observed damage indicating the suspect had entered through a bedroom window. The total value of swiped goods was reported at $1,833.
Investigation is ongoing.
•An officer was dispatched at about 10:50 p.m. Aug. 22 regarding a report of an unresponsive man at an Augusta Street residence.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said the man, 42, of had overdosed and was lying in the bathroom. The officer located the man and observed a small hole and blood on his left arm consistent with an intravenous injection.
The officer tilted the man’s head back and he gasped for air. The man was monitored by the officer until an ambulance crew arrived and took him to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
•Sunny D. Shelton, 47, of 8905 Highway E in Houston, was arrested Aug. 27 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor driving while revoked.
An officer made the arrest at the probation and parole office in Houston after being advised Shelton was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond on the capias warrant. (to appear in person before a judge)
•On Aug. 16, an officer responded to a report of theft at a Highway 17 residence in Houston.
A 63-year-old man there told the officer that about $3,000 cash and several tools and kitchen items had been stolen. The man named two suspects.
•Ginnipher M. Ming, 27, was arrested Aug. 26 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. (capias warrant)
