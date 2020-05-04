The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Valerie Fithen, 25, of West Plains, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on April 23.
•Richard D. Sims, 58, of 20750 Mounty Drive at Licking, was cited for driving with a suspended license on April 19.
•On April 29, an officer investigated a report from Synchrony Bank that 20 checks in the total amount of $3,110 had been fraudulently written and distributed to various businesses in Houston.
A 28-year-old Houston man is a suspect.
•Michael A. Hebert, 42, of 17856 Highway H at Elk Creek, was arrested April 24 for having an active Texas County warrant for driving while revoked. An officer made the arrest at the private probation office after being advised Hebert was there.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail, but determined to be unfit for confinement due to COVID-19 screening after recording a fever of 101 degrees. Hebert was subsequently placed under house arrest.
•Samuel J. Rogers, 35, of 19047 Parker Road at Licking, was arrested April 27 for having an active capias warrant out of Crawford County.
An officer made the arrest at the private probation office after being advised Rogers was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail to await extradition.
