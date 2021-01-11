The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Justice N. Robinson, 19, of 13200 Sunrise Drive in Cabool, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 22.
•John M. Campbell, 45, of 6728 Lundy Road in Houston, was issued three citations for stealing after allegedly swiping numerous wooden feed pallets (valued at $10 each) from the MFA store during separate incidents on Nov. 29, Dec. 13 and Dec. 17.
Investigation revealed that MFA is missing a total of at least 150 pallets.
On Dec. 22, Campbell was cited for stealing again after allegedly swiping several pallets from Orscheln Farm and Home.
•Chad W. Hutsell, 31, of 1235 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and displaying the plates of another vehicle after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 1.
•Curtis R. Durham, 37, of 512 Ozark St. in Houston, was cited on Dec. 28 for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
