The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Janet C. McGrath, 39, of 300 Ozark St. in Houston, was cited on April 15 for allowing an animal to run at large.
•David T. Korrok, 31, of 822 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued a citation on April 16 for tampering.
Korrok was ticketed after a City of Houston electric department worker reported the meter box at the back of his house had been tampered with. An investigating officer made contact with Korrok, and he initially denied the offense, but later admitted to it.
•A pair of officers responded just after midnight on March 28 to a report of a domestic assault at a Chestnut Street residence.
The officers made contact with a 31-year-old woman there who said a 37-year-old man had met her at her home on Grand Avenue and he’d become angry and dragged her by the arm through an alley across the street. The woman reportedly said the man was threatening to kill her and was taking her to a friend’s apartment on Chestnut Street where he had a gun.
The woman told officer that when they arrived, the man yelled at her, choked her and slapped her face several times.
The woman said she was finally able to run away and call the police.
The man told officers he hadn’t done anything to the woman, and it was she who should be arrested due to assaulting him.
A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man of kidnapping and assault.
