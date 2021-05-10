The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Jasper D. Robbins, 34, of 114 Cedar St. in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance on May 8.
An officer responded at about 2:23 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a Grand Avenue residence. A 45-year-old man there told the officer he had gone to his kitchen to get something to eat and his dogs began barking, and that he observed Robbins come over the fence into his backyard.
The man said he went outside and Robbins got in his face and yelled at him.
The officer then went to the backyard of Robbins residence and made contact with a group of people around a bonfire. Robbins was located and arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail.
The officer returned to where the fire was and told the remaining people to extinguish it and leave.
•Parker J. Ward, 19, of 13597 Union Road in Houston, was cited on May 9 for failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
•Lynette M. Metcalf, 50, of 902 Hiett St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving with a revoked license, improper vehicle registration and no insurance after a traffic stop on May 7.
•William R. Hawkins, 63, of 615 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued citations for first-degree trespassing, private peace disturbance and resisting arrest after an incident April 22 at an Ozark Terrace residence.
An officer was dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. regarding a report of a man trying to break into a woman’s residence.
Upon arrival, the officer saw Hawkins running away from the location, and knew that Hawkins was previously told to stay away from the property. The officer told Hawkins to stop and he was detained near the northeast corner of the property.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•Christy L. Cobble, 37, of 8952 Highway 17 at Bucyrus, was arrested May 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor charges of stealing and property damage.
An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Cobble was a passenger in. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
•A 47-year-old Alabama man reported on May 5 that several items with a total value of $1,185 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the Southern Inn on U.S. 63.
The man told an officer that swiped goods included a Glock 43 9-milimeter pistol valued at $700 and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department badge. There are no suspects.
