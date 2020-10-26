The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•James E. Burris III, 26, of 202 Old Ridge Road at Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle on Oct. 22.
•Jose A.U. Ledezmaleon, 26, of 712 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was cited on Oct. 4 for driving without a valid license.
•Harry J. Carswell, 30, of Houston, was issued citations for driving while revoked, operating a motor vehicle with expired plates and no insurance on Oct. 6.
•Leigh Ann McGaughey, 22, of 6177 Highway 137 at Yukon, was issued citations on Oct. 6 for driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle with expired plates and no insurance.
•Vernon D. Carman, 46, of 101 Juniper St. at Cabool, was cited on Oct. 5 for driving while revoked.
•Tracy L. Neal, 47, of 315 Skyview Terrace in Houston, was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Holder Drive at about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 8.
•Genevieve A. Spier, 60, of 5467 Cunningham Road at Solo, was cited for second-degree trespassing on Oct. 2.
•Ethan E. Farley, 27, of 3218 Highway M at Cabool, was cited on Sept. 25 for driving while suspended and displaying plates of another.
•Thomas R. McGuire Sr., 77, of 20245 Friendship Drive at Raymondville, was cited for failure to yield right-of-way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 1 p.m. Sept. 29.
