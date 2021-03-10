The Houston Police Department recently hired its ninth full-time officer, and it’s a man who has previously worked with the agency.
The newcomer is Art Williamson, who was an officer with the HPD from 1990 to 1994 under Chief Joe Kirkman.
“It feels good to be back,” Williamson said. “I’ve got a lot to learn – everything is computerized now. But these guys are great; they’re a really impressive bunch of young guys, and they’re sincere about what they do, they’re well-trained and almost all of their equipment is cutting edge. I just hope I can come up to their standards.”
Williamson, 66, is a graduate of Willow Springs High School and has been married to his wife, Bryce, for 41 years. The couple has one daughter, who lives near Knoxville, Tenn.
Williamson completed the state law enforcement academy in 1976. In addition to his first stint with the HPD, his employment background includes eight years with the Rolla Police Department (where he became a lieutenant) and about six years with the Texas County Juvenile Department.
Williamson has been a reserve officer with the HPD since last September. He began full-time duties March 1 and is spending several weeks on a field-training program to become familiar with the department’s procedures and new technology.
“Art brings with him knowledge and experience and has been well received by the officers since he started as a reserve,” said HPD Chief Tim Ceplina. “He has been with the department in the past and has experience with other departments also. He is eager to learn the new techniques that have been implemented since he last worked in law enforcement.”
Williamson had to go through several steps to become re-certified as a law enforcement officer in Missouri.
“I’m a 66-year-old rookie,” he said, “but my basic knowledge is still good. I’m impressed every day with this department and the community should be proud of it. There are really some top-notch officers here.
“I think Houston is like a little slice of heaven, and it’s a really nice place to live. I just want to fit in and do my part, and serve the people in the community and help keep them safe.”
To contact the HPD, call Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348.
