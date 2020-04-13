The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Officers were dispatched at about 4:25 p.m. March 29 regarding a report of a man lying face down on a sidewalk at Emmett Kelly Park.
The officers found the man and he appeared to be unconscious. One of the officers yelled at him to wake him up, and when he awakened, he jumped up and staggered backward.
The man then told the officers he had just gotten out of jail and was waiting for a ride to Licking. An officer asked for permission to reach him, and the man consented.
The search revealed a bent metal spoon with burn marks and white residue on it, as well as a plastic bag containing nine white capsules. The man denied the items were his and stated someone must have planted them on him.
He then stated the last time he used heroin was earlier that day before he was arrested by the Licking Police Department.
The man was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. A report was sent to the county prosecutor and the pills were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab for analysis.
•An employee of Simmons Bank in Houston reported a fraudulent check on March 30.
The bank representative stated that a 47-year-old Houston man had deposited a check for $8,000 on March 17 and then came to the bank the next day and withdrew the money before the check had cleared. The man reportedly returned $1,500, but then quit being cooperative with the bank.
A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•Ronnie K. Bell, 46, of 411 E. Main St. in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance by fighting after an incident at the Office Bar in downtown Houston just after midnight on April 8.
A 33-year-old Houston man was also reportedly involved, and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor with regard to his role.
