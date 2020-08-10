The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Kenneth L. Gaston, 36, of 601 Second St. in Summersville, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 8:15 p.m. July 31.
An officer made the stop after observing a maroon 1990 GMC Sierra pickup moving erratically while traveling southbound on U.S. 63. After making contact with the driver, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety rests were conducted.
Gaston was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold period. He was released after claiming he had COVID-19.
•Carin M. Ahrens, 55, of 18401 Clayton Road at Licking, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 4:25 p.m. July 31.
•Hunter M. Brim, 18, of 921 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Highway B at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Rosemary Beier, 59, of 203 Cherry St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Thomasville Road at about 5:20 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Christina M. Villarreal, 31, of 15308 Piney Drive at Bucyrus, was cited for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on July 19. She had been banned from all Walmart properties after a previous incident.
