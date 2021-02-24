Members of the Houston board of education on Tuesday approved a plan to hold summer school.

The dates are June 1 through June 24. Class will be in session for 16 days — four days a week.

Hours are 7:40 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

There will be limited transportation and pickup points.

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments