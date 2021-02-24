Members of the Houston board of education on Tuesday approved a plan to hold summer school.
The dates are June 1 through June 24. Class will be in session for 16 days — four days a week.
Hours are 7:40 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
There will be limited transportation and pickup points.
Breakfast and lunch will be served.
