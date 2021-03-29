The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Jamie E. Lane, 40, of 12487 Ozark St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance on March 16.
•Two officers responded at about 7:25 p.m. March 27 to a report of a man yelling at a small boy at the Shell station on U.S. 63.
An employee there told the officers when the boy started reaching for items in the store, the man had grabbed him by the hair and forcefully taking him into the restroom, where he continued yelling at him.
The county children’s division was contacted for further investigation.
•Emily R. Grimm, 24, of 10650 Mill Road in Bucyrus, was cited for following too closely after a two-vehicle accident at Grand Avenue and U.S. 63 at about 3:50 p.m. March 26.
•Jericho Baker, 20 of 101 Redbud Drive in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license and no insurance on March 20.
•Billy J. Hayes, 30, of 223 Chestnut Terrace in Houston, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on March 13. He had been banned from all Walmart properties after an incident in July 2014.
•Anthony J. Moritz, 20, of 114 Sugar Maple Drive in Houston, was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident involving a woman on March 13.
•Natasha M. Myrick, 21, of 513 Phelps St. in Houston, was issued three citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on February 12, March 7 and March 11.
