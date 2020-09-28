The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Oliver L. Woolsey, 34, of 5958 Hogan Road in Houston, was issued citations Sept. 19 for driving while revoked and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
•Ethan E. Farley, 27, of 3218 Highway M at Cabool, was issued citations on Sept. 25 for driving while suspended and displaying plates of another.
An officer wrote the tickets after observing a Mitsubishi sedan bearing truck license plates traveling on U.S. 63 at about 7:55 p.m.
•On Sept. 21, an officer responded to a report that a SunL moped valued at $800 had been stolen from a Spruce Street residence. Investigation is ongoing.
