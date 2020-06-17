Houston nursing home employee recognized for preventing kitchen fire

After working for about four years at Houston House Nursing Center in Houston, Licking resident Sarah Jones was going about her business on May 23 during another shift in the facility’s kitchen.
Just before 5 a.m., Jones was preparing breakfast for residents and had some bacon and sausage cooking in the oven. But this time something was different, as she noticed smoke coming from the controls on the oven.
While the situation startled her, Jones kept her composure, grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and snuffed the flames inside the oven.
“I was kind of afraid of what was going on,” she said, “but then it was like my training kicked in and I figured out what to do.”
When City of Houston Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene, including Chief Robbie Smith, the situation was already under control. Jones told Smith she could see fire through a small hole on the front of the oven where its red activation light had melted out.
“Some people might have panicked to the point of not responding properly or in time,” Smith said, “but Sarah did exactly what needed to be done in a timely manner. She really did a great job.”
In ceremony on Monday (June 15), Smith presented Jones with a certificate of recognition and Houston Fire Department Lt. Bobby Bell gave her a $25 gift certificate to Savor Grill & Barbecue and a $10 gift certificate to The Eatin’ Place.
“I’m honored they decided to do this for me,” Jones said, “but I just thought of it as part of my job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Way to go Sara!!! Good job
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.