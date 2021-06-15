PROJECT TIMELINE

July 2019 — Council OKs a study to determine the feasibility of a municipally owned fiber-to-the-home internet system that promises high speeds.

November 2019 — Council receives the results of a feasibility study.

December 2019 — Council hires Oklahoma-based ACRS Telecommunications Consulting and Engineering Services to provide detailed engineering services.

April 2020 — Houston City Council authorizes an initial payment of $240,000 for a five-mile loop and required equipment that will be housed at the Houston Storm Shelter. Individual hookups will occur from the main loop, which also will connect city infrastructure, such as sewer lift stations, and city-owned facilities.

June 2020 — Bids are opened for construction of the fiber-to-the home system, which offers speeds of up to 1 gig.

August 2020 — Installation of wiring will begin soon.

September 2020 — City council sets rates for system.

March 2021 — A contractor begins work on first leg of the project.

June 2021 — A ceremony is held to mark the launch and the beginning of installation.