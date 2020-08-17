A Houston man received an 18-year prison sentence on a first-degree child molestation charge in Texas County Circuit Court.
Anthony A. Overy, 56, entered a guilty plea. Five other charges were dismissed.
Overy was arrested earlier this year as a result of a Houston Police Department investigation of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor-age girl.
Authorities said Overy arrived at the police headquarters a day after questioning, waived his right to an attorney and admitted his involvement beginning about a decade ago, according to court filings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.