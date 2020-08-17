A Houston man received an 18-year prison sentence on a first-degree child molestation charge in Texas County Circuit Court.

Anthony A. Overy, 56, entered a guilty plea. Five other charges were dismissed.

Overy was arrested earlier this year as a result of a Houston Police Department investigation of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor-age girl.

Authorities said Overy arrived at the police headquarters a day after questioning, waived his right to an attorney and admitted his involvement beginning about a decade ago, according to court filings.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments