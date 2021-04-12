The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Paige Feigth, 22, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was issued a citation on April 4 for allowing dogs to run at large.

•Michael Grange, 38, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was issued a citation on April 7 for allowing dogs to run at large.

•Edward L. Jones, 71, of 17767 Highway B in Houston, was cited for property damage on March 31.

A 28-year-old woman told an investigating officer she worked for a home care company and Jones was a patient of hers. She said she had driven him to an auto parts store at about 7:30 a.m. and when they entered, he had told employees he needed to use the restroom.

HPD

The woman said that when Jones was told the restroom was occupied, he became angry and went outside, where he opened the passenger’s side door of her vehicle and urinated on the seat and floor boards.

•Donna M. Giller, 40, of 11871 U.S. 63 in Licking, was arrested April 6 for having an active Dent County felony warrant for receiving stolen property.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Giller was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

•James A. Swan, 20, of 231 Highway 137 at Raymondville, was issued a citation for following to closely after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and First Street at about 3:20 p.m. April 2.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments