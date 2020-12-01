A Houston man was arrested Monday night in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Ahren R. Woosley, 33, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, felony DWI, having no valid license and speeding.

The patrol said he was taken to the Greene County Jail.

