Following a Houston Police Department investigation April 14, a Houston man is faces a felony stealing charge.
Jasper D. Robbins, 31, of 114 W. Cedar St. in Houston, is charged with stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years (a class E felony).
An officer was dispatched to the Corner Express Shell station and made contact with an employee who said surveillance video showed Robbins swiping a cell phone accessory.
The officer later questioned Robbins at the police station and he admitted to the crime. He was banned from the business and released.
Bond was set Monday at $150,000.
