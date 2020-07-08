A Houston man is charged with a felony after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident May 26 in which a boy was hit by a truck.

Gary H. Sowell, 68, of 16489 Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with driving while intoxicated – serious physical injury (a class D felony).

An MSHP trooper responding at about 9:20 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash involving a truck and a juvenile pedestrian on Lilly Road east of Houston. Upon arrival, the officer saw a boy lying on his side on the ground with an ambulance crew tending to him, according to a report.

The officer reported gathering information from the boy’s mother, and the boy was then taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield.

After investigating, the trooper determined Sowell was under the influence of alcohol while driving his 2016 Ford F-350 at the time of the incident, according to a report. Sowell was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a blood draw after he refused a breath test.

After the officer finished processing Sowell, he was released to a sober driver at an emergency room entrance, according to a report.

Sowell was charged on July 7 with a bond set at $250,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments