After a Houston Police Department investigation last week, a Houston man is charged with a pair of felonies related to a burglary at a woman’s house.
John T. Baker, 33, of 905 Hiett St. in Houston, is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more (both class D felonies).
An officer reported being dispatched at about 12:35 p.m. Sept. 13 regarding a report of a burglary at a King Street residence. A woman there told the officer she had returned home at about 11 a.m. and found the house in disarray.
The woman reportedly said several items with a total value of $935 were missing.
On Sept. 16, HPD personnel — after obtaining a search warrant — conducted a trash pull at 905 Hiett St. and found several pieces of mail belonging to the woman, as well as other items with her name on them. Also found was a piece of mail bearing Baker’s name, according to a report.
A search warrant was obtained, and officers reportedly found several of the woman’s possessions in Baker’s house.
During questioning with HPD officers, Baker reportedly admitted to the theft. He is jailed with a bond set at $400,000.
