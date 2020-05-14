A Houston Police Department investigation of a middle-of-the night crash on March 15 has resulted in multiple charges against a Houston man, including two felonies.
Billy J. Hayes Jr., 29, of 223 Chestnut Terrace in Houston, was charged May 11 with felonies of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, along with misdemeanor driving while revoked.
A Houston officer reported responding to a crash on Airport Road at about 2:15 a.m. where a Toyota Avalon sedan was lodged against the base of a large tree. There was no driver present, but the officer recognized a woman in the passenger’s seat after encountering her earlier the same night after responding to a domestic disturbance involving her and Hayes, who were both drunk at the time, according to a report.
The officer reported that the woman said she thought her arm was broken, and that Hayes had run from the scene.
Another officer reported locating Hayes at his residence and took him to the Texas County Jail, where he admitted to being the driver in the incident.
The woman was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital where it was confirmed that her arm was broken.
Hayes’ bond is set at $250,000.
