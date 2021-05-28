AHREN WOOSLEY

A Houston man faces two felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation May 26 of an incident involving a woman.

Ahren R. Woosley, 33, of 5958 Hogan Road in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class e felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).

A CPD officer reported being dispatched in reference to a domestic incident at a house on Zimmerman Street. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that during an argument Woolsey had held a paint scraper to her neck and threatened to kill her and himself. The officer reportedly observed marks on the woman’s neck.

During investigation, the officer made contact with Woosley at an Ozark Avenue residence and took him to the police station. During questioning, he denied threatening the woman or holding an object to her neck.

Woosley was eventually arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.

